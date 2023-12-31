GLUM Ben Affleck drives Jennifer Lopez around St. Barts during vacation: See pictures

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got out on vacation

Ben Affleck wears the same dull facial expression despite being on a vacation with wife Jennifer Lopez.



Affleck and Lopez packed into a white Moke mobile on their New Year's vacation to the Caribbean.

The singer of Jenny from the Block and the actor from Air appeared incredibly close as they drove around St. Barts in the small electric car on Friday.

During the journey, Lopez leaned onto Affleck, who was slumped over.

A Bennifer outing wouldn't be complete, of course, if there wasn't a picture of the Good Will Hunting star appearing glum and smoking a cigarette.

Another time during the day, Affleck, wearing white button-up and shades reminiscent of Aviators, held a cigarette between his teeth while stuck in traffic; Lopez was not there.

Affleck was seen holding onto the Maid in Manhattan star while toting two shopping bags.

Lopez looked stunning in a white dress that hung down to reveal a pink floral print across her top.

She completed the look with simple gold necklace and glitzy jewelled teardrop earrings, all of which were paired with white-framed shades.

Lopez also had a little robin-eggs blue purse.

During their stroll during the day, the couple, who have never shied away from a little PDA, clutched tight to one another, and were also spotted sharing a smooch.

The two of them held hands at times. Later, when they were shopping, Affleck put his arm around Lopez.

The couple, who have five children together from previous relationships, appears to have decided to leave their kids behind for the vacation.