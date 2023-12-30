Princess Kate ‘more approachable’ than ‘emotionally cold’ Harry, William

Kate Middleton seemingly plays the role of an anchor to Royal Family for the maintenance of their connection to the general public.

The Princess of Wales has carefully curated herself a ‘Girl Next Door’ image, royal author Tom Bower suggested in a conversation with the Daily Express, owing to her day-to-day shopping visits to come off as more “approachable.”

However, he noted that each of the outings are “very carefully choreographed by the royal household to get the maximum benefits of what they do.”

The royal expert also dished on the future Queen’s interactive sessions with public during engagements, ascribing it to the benefits of growing up in a non-royal household.

Bower shared, “She is approachable, and I think she genuinely is approachable, because she didn’t grow up int the Royal Family.”

He also compared Kate with royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, suggesting she can effortlessly connect with everyone “in ways that they can’t,” noting, “they’ve had a rather strange, emotionally cold upbringing.”

Speaking to People, royal author Valentine Low reflected on why the princess makes for such an asset to the royal family.

“She has this public image of being nice and smiley and, dare I say, innocuous,” she said. “But she is actually strong-minded, strong-willed and prepared to fight for what she wants and what she thinks is right.”

“Kate thinks strategically. She is going to be queen one day and has the longterm interests of the monarchy and royal family at heart,” added Low.