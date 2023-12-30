'Selling Sunset's' Chrishell Stause hints at adoption with partner G.Flip

Chrishell Strause is all set to take the next step in her relationship with G Flip as they expressed their interest in adoption.

The 42-year-old star revealed in a conversation with her sister, Shonda Davisson that she and her partner are both interested in adoption “at some point.”

The Selling Sunset star in season 7 shared: "I just feel like it's not complicated anymore. Just everything fits."

She continued, "Now you've seen me with G and like, why I am so wanting to check out of anything that stresses me out. This stress that I had about a timeline, it's completely gone."

The star went on to clear the air by shedding light on adoption and the fact that there’s a lot to figure out with most things being ambiguous.

She added: "We're excited to adopt at some point, and it's one of those things that at any point, you know, we can do that," she continued. "I don't know what it's gonna look like."

Strause stammered while explaining, "Maybe a baby, maybe a 6-year-old. I have no idea when that day comes. We both are really passionate about being able to do that together, and I am excited."

The duo first met in 2021 and tied the knot in May in an intimate ceremony.