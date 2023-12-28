Fans show support to Molly-Mae Hague amid backlash for Maldives getaway

Molly-Mae Hague found herself defended by her fans on Thursday after facing criticism for opting to fly first class with her 11-month-old daughter, Bambi.
The 24-year-old Love Island star, accompanied by her fiancé Tommy Fury, embarked on a trip to the luxurious £4,300 per night Ritz-Carlton in the Maldives.
Molly-Mae openly expressed her sense of pride in accomplishing such a long-haul journey with her daughter.
Earlier in the week, Molly-Mae shared images from the trip, featuring Bambi comfortably lying down in her reclining seat and snapshots of their opulent in-flight meals.
These posts garnered both disdain and subsequent defense from her numerous fans.
Accompanying a series of sweet videos and clips, Molly-Mae wrote,: 'Feeling so proud to have gotten our girl to the other side of the world', to which a fan replied: 'No exactly hard when you fly business class, and you can lie down with her. She's one lucky girl.'
In the comments section of bikini-clad snaps of her hugging Bambi, fans hit back at the comment, penning: 'Jealous or what or just like being a TROLL', 'bit bitter helen', 'you jealous??.' and 'that sounds like you begrudge her that privilege'.
Molly-Mae was giving insights into the trip with her followers.
