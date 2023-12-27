Ariana Grande makes her grand comeback with new music album in 2024: Pics

Ariana Grande details about her new music album

Ariana Grande has recently announced she’s releasing her seventh music album in 2024.



Taking to Instagram on December 27, the singer posted a carousel of photos and tearful videos featuring in-studio memories.

Grande’s mother could be seen dancing in one clip. A screenshot of a FaceTime call where she’s dancing, a photo of a warehouse and another photo showed her crying.

In the caption, the songstress wrote, “See you next year.”

In one clip, the Grammy winner penned, “The two moods of the album.”

Grande also displayed a care package with a photo of her red-tinted lips and red lipstick from her R.E.M. Beauty line and a handwritten note that read, “See you next year.”

Fans expressed their happiness over her comeback next year, with one said, “Thank you for doing such an effort for us! We really appreciate it! See ya next year.”



Another remarked, “Beyond ready! We need you.”

“I cannot wait,” added a third user.

Grande will also next be seen in upcoming movie, Wicked, which will release in November 2024.

Meanwhile, the songstress also inked with Brandon Creed and his new Good World Management firm, four months after sources confirmed that she split with longtime manager Scooter Braun.