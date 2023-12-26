Kim Kardashian soft launches rumoured beau Odell Beckham Jr?

Kim Kardashian fueled romance rumors with Odell Beckham Jr. after he was spotted at Kardashian-Jenner’s Christmas celebration.



The reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Dec. 25 to gave an extensive glimpse into the annual Kardashian Christmas bash.

In one of the videos, the SKIMS mogul was joined by her gal pal Paris Hilton as they rode down a snowy hill on a sled together.

The pair, who were dressed in festive gowns, were surrounded by a crowd of revelers as they laughed along the ride all the way through.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the NFL star among the onlookers in the crowd, going feral at the realization.

"Is that OBJ?? Wasn't there a rumor that Kim was dating him??" one user wondered.

"Looks like him,” another replied.

Kim and Odell sparked dating rumors in September after they were allegedly spotted together on a night out in New York City.

The mom of four also turned up at CFDA Fashion Awards in November, where Odell also kicked in his 31st birthday celebration.

It is pertinent to note that Kim hasn’t been in a public relationship since her split from Pete Davidson following a whirlwind romance in August last year.