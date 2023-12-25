King Charles deals fresh blow to Prince Harry

Prince Harry receives fresh blow

King Charles III appeared teaching a lesson to his younger son Prince Harry with his Christmas Day message on Monday.

The 75-year-old praised the 'beloved' royals as his speech, aired on BBC One, showcased Buckingham Palace and highlighted the charity work done by Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children in 2023.



The absence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the King's Christmas speech follows a rocky year for the US-based couple.

Harry and Meghan have had a strained relationship with King Charles and Prince William after their exit from the royal family, and the tension escalated after Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview, Docuseries and Harry's memoir 'Spare' in January.

Royal author Omid Scobie's book 'Endgame' reignited the feud between the Sussexes and the royal family.



King Charles made no reference to Harry, Meghan and their children in his festive address to the nation.



They were also noticeably missing from the King's speech last year which was his first following the passing of his dear mum, Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry and Meghan are said to be spending Christmas at their Montecito home while the rest of the Royal clan gather traditionally at Sandringham.



Harry and Meghan haven't spent Christmas at Sandringham since 2018. They have since celebrated Christmas in the United States where they now live with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.