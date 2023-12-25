Mark Wahlberg shows off ripped bod while holding hands with wife Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg enjoy in Barbados with wife Rhea and kids

Mark Wahlberg and wife were seen enjoying Barbados' water bodies while the star showed off his lean but muscular body.



The Ted star and the model enjoyed some alone time when they jumped into the ocean on Saturday near the Sandy Lane Hotel in Bridgetown, Barbados, according to pictures acquired by Page Six.

Their 13-year-old daughter Grace joined them later as they canoodled in the water and laughed a little. Grace gripped the actor's shoulders as she swam.

But Wahlberg—who was wearing grey swim trunks and sunglasses—seemed tense when he noticed paparazzi prowling nearby.

Durham, meanwhile, looked easygoing as she emerged from the water wearing a brown one-piece suit.

Each year, Durham and Wahlberg take their four children—Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace—on a holiday trip. It's unclear if their other kids went on the beach excursion with them.

The 52-year-old Departed star and 45-year-old Durham, who tied the knot in 2009, are deeply committed to their family and just sold their $90 million California home to move to Las Vegas in search of a "better life."