Kris Jenner remembers late friend Nicole Brown Simpson in new docuseries

Kris Jenner breaks down on the 30th death anniversary of Nicole Brown

Kris Jenner recently spoke about her late friend Nicole Brown’s murder in the new Lifetime docuseries of The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson.

Sobbing over her late friend’s murder, the reality star shared that she will never forget Simpson and admitted to still grieving her loss.

Speaking exclusively during the third episode of the four-part documentary series, the 68-year-old reality star said, "You never get over losing a friend that way.”

While speaking in a confessional, she explained, "And I think I pack it down so far deep inside, you know? It's been 30 years. It's hard. [It's] one of the hardest days I've ever experienced."

For the unversed, Nicole was found dead alongside her friend Ronald Goldman outside her home in Brentwood, California.

The mother of two was 35 at the time she died.

She shared a son named Justin and daughter Sydney with O.J, who died earlier this year.

In 1997, O.J. was found liable in a civil suit and later served imprisonment for various crimes.

Marking Nicole’s 30th anniversary, the docuseries also includes unreleased archival footage.