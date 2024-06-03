Black Lace member Colin Gibb breathes his last at 70

Eurovision and Black Lace star Colin Gibb’s wife paid tribute to the singer, who died on Monday, June 3 at the age of 70.
His wife Sue Kelly announced his death in a sombre post that read, "I love you Colin, spent 22 years living your Agadoo dream, we were due to retire to Spain on Thursday, you were so happy, so looking forward to our new life, now you're gone.”
Expressing her love for her husband, the singer added, "As we used to say, always love you forever."
The musician, who announced his retirement on May 13 and died just days after, left a lasting impact on his friends and family.
His Black Lace bandmate Dene Michael also expressed his grief over Gibb's passing with a heartfelt note.
"So sad to hear the passing of my singing partner with Black Lace RIP my friend Colin Gibb. God Bless. We had some great times together touring the world," Michael wrote.
In addition, the band’s official Facebook page also dedicated a tribute message to their “great friend.”
The post read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our great friend Colin Gibb. Colin was one of the founder members of Black Lace, together with Alan Barton, and will be truly missed by everyone who knew him.”
Amana Abbington exited 'Strictly Come Dancing' early due to "personal reasons"
Madonna thanked her father for sharing indispensable life advice with her
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020
Vin Diesel surprised a 4-year-old ‘Fast and Furious’ fan who is currently in remission from leukemia
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are estranged from the Royal Family
Adele revealed her plans to get pregnant soon