Black Lace member Colin Gibb breathes his last at 70

Colin Gibb's wife pays tribute to her late husband Colin Gibb

Eurovision and Black Lace star Colin Gibb’s wife paid tribute to the singer, who died on Monday, June 3 at the age of 70.

His wife Sue Kelly announced his death in a sombre post that read, "I love you Colin, spent 22 years living your Agadoo dream, we were due to retire to Spain on Thursday, you were so happy, so looking forward to our new life, now you're gone.”

Expressing her love for her husband, the singer added, "As we used to say, always love you forever."

The musician, who announced his retirement on May 13 and died just days after, left a lasting impact on his friends and family.

His Black Lace bandmate Dene Michael also expressed his grief over Gibb's passing with a heartfelt note.

"So sad to hear the passing of my singing partner with Black Lace RIP my friend Colin Gibb. God Bless. We had some great times together touring the world," Michael wrote.

In addition, the band’s official Facebook page also dedicated a tribute message to their “great friend.”

The post read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our great friend Colin Gibb. Colin was one of the founder members of Black Lace, together with Alan Barton, and will be truly missed by everyone who knew him.”