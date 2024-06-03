Kate Middleton, Prince William release emotional statement

Kate Middleton and Prince William mourned the death of rugby star player Rob Burrow by releasing an emotional statement.

The Prince and Princess of Wales sent 'love' to the late English professional rugby league footballer who took his last breath on Sunday.

The royal couple took to their social media and said, "A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart."

They added, "He taught us, 'in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.'"

"Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy. W," the heartfelt statement concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Rob was suffering from motor neurone disease and he had been tirelessly raising awareness about the medical condition.

Speaking of Princess Catherine's health, the mother-of-three has been presently undergoing preventative chemotherapy after her tragic cancer diagnosis.

As per the reports, the future Queen of England is expected to miss key royal events in the coming months, including King Charles's official birthday parade, due to her medical condition.