Emma Roberts stars in 'A Body in the Woods'

Emma Roberts is all set to appear in the forthcoming film A Body in the Woods.

The film, which stars the renowned American actress and singer as Alice Lincoln, is the first project of the new U.S. sales firm Manifest Pictures.

Stephen Cognetti, who has written the “nightmarish folklore tale,” will also direct it, as the production will start in September of this year. Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group will finance A Body in the Woods.

Caplan said of the film’s writer and director, “Stephen has consistently proven he can create terrifying, elevated immersive horror experiences. With Emma in the lead, A Body in the Woods, is an undeniable package.”

While Cognetti articulated, “Emma brings an intelligence and emotional fearlessness that elevates everything she touches.”

“She understands horror on a cellular level—how to balance vulnerability, strength, and terror,” he noted.

“My goal with A Body in the Woods is to deliver an elevated horror film that tests the limits of fear—not just for our lead character, but for the audience sitting in the dark with her. I want people to leave the theater unsettled, questioning what they saw, and feeling like they survived something,” the Hell House director explained.

It is pertinent to mention that in the forthcoming horror film A Body in the Woods, Emma’s role of Lincoln is defined as “a woman at the turn of the century living deep in the Marshall Woods, a place long-plagued by legends of a menacing witch. When Alice is left alone at her remote cabin to keep vigil over the body of an unidentified mine worker, unsettling disturbances in the dark lead Alice to fear the corpse may not be fully at rest."

"The appearance of a silent woman at the edge of the forest road traps Alice in a waking nightmare between the growing evil within and the nameless terror waiting beyond her door."