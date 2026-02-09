Jessie J addresses pregnancy rumors after sporting belly bump

Jessie J addresses pregnancy speculation after tour show

Jessie J has shot down speculation that she’s expecting her second child.

Jessie took to Instagram to resond to a flurry of dms asking whether she’s pregnant. The comments came after the singer’s No Secrets tour concert in Las Vegas last week.

"The amount of people messaging/ commenting, asking me if I'm pregnant. No. I am not," she stated.

Jessie, who’s mom to son Sky, whom she welcomed in 2023 with her basketball player boyfriend Chanan Colman, added, "I just have a little belly since Sky, BUT I also decided to wear a skin tight catsuit on the last day of my period/ovalutation bloatation day."

She remarked, "women can have bellies and NOT be pregnant. What an insane thought. It's mad right?"

The Bang Bang hitmaker was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and underwent a mastectomy in June and a planned second, less serious surgery in late 2025.

Jessie announced her pregnancy with Sky over a year after suffering from a heartshattering miscarriage.

The Prince Tag singer has been vocal about her struggle with infertility and losing a child.

A year after welcoming Sky, she noted, "I always say this, pregnancy, birth, I never thought it would come to me, I was a big advocate and still am for infertility and child loss."

"For years and years and years, that's what I spoke about and now I'm on the other side I feel a huge sense of guilt in some way because I know so many women and men are struggling," she continued.

"So when you do have a baby, you have to understand it's the most relatable and conversational thing you can talk about with someone but also the most unique experience and you have to understand that it's your experience and it's not the same as someone else's," she added.

Jessie J is currently on her No Secrets tour which she postponed earlier due to her cancer diagnosis.