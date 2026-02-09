Channing Tatum leaves fans scratching their heads with message about South Korea

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum on Sunday shared a message about the measures taken in South Korea to ensure the safety of woman travelling at night.

The actor on Sunday took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of a bus with the caption, "South Korea has launched nigh buses exclusively for women to make it safer for them to travel home."

However, Tatum's message on the photo left his fans scratching their heads with confusion.

"Be really nice if some of our US tax dollars went to something like this to keep women and children safe. But..." he wrote.

His post did not elaborate whether the United States really funded those buses or the actor was just taking a dig at the US government for failing to ensure the same level of safety for women and children.