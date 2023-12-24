BLACKPINK's Jennie releases special Christmas gift for fans: Watch 

BLACKPINK's Jennie has released two holiday songs as a special present for her fans on the evening of Christmas.
The member of the famous K-pop all-girl music band sang her version of Sia's Snowman and South Korean singer Zion.T's Snow.
On December 24, the singer took to her Instagram and shared the links of her newly released tracks with a sweet note.
As per Soompi, Jennie wrote, "I prepared two winter songs that I like… I hope everyone will have a warm end of the year. Merry Christmas."
Notably, the 27-year-old artist has officially launched her own brand weeks after the K-pop band’s contract renewal with YG Entertainment.
Taking to Instagram, the singer announced that she is all set to start her solo journey with her newly launched company, ODD ATELIER.
She began her statement, "This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I’m so thankful for all the love I’ve received."
Jennie continued, "I’m also excited about what’s to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course, BLACKPINK. Thank you."
Watch Jennie's Snowman cover here:
Matthew Perry dated Kayti Edwards in 2006
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly eyeing UK return for Christmas
Directed by Tatsuma Minamikawa, the OLM produced anime will premiere next year
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' helped in the series a lot
Netflix's ‘Captains of the World’ takes back to the 2022 World Cup's glory and agony
Meghan Markle diverted the attention from 'Endgame' controversy with her latest move