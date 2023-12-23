Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to spend Christmas with royal family?

Royal fans speculate Harry and Meghan to join the royal family on Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were said to be desperately waiting for the royal family's Christmas invitation, have reportedly been denied access to Sandringham, where the members of the royal family gather for the celebration.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been forced to stay in the US for the festive season even though they wanted to spend Christmas with their royal relatives in the UK.



A royal insider has claimed that "King Charles had plan to spend time with his California-based grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess of Lilibet, but Prince William and Kate Middleton were allegedly unhappy with the plan."

They added: "The Prince and Princess of Wales seemingly stopped Meghan and Harry's access to Sandringham after their alleged pal Omid Scobie's claims in Endgame."

However, some royal experts believe that Harry and Meghan will create a new drama if they return to the UK to join the royal family.

A source told The Sunday Times. "I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty. As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays."

A separate source told MailOnline that it would be "bizarre" to think that Harry and Meghan could "waltz back in and allow bygones to be bygones if only someone would be good enough invite them."

On the other hand, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News: "Harry may send messages to his family, and we had these reports before Endgame. But I mean it would be highly inappropriate as the couple are completely unpredictable. They're also untrustworthy. This is not a background on which you could have a relaxed Christmas. You can't trust the Sussexes."

