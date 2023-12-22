‘Aquaman 2’ was Jason Momoa’s ‘last stand’ as the character, says producer

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is slated to be released over the weekend

Jason Momoa is taking a bow as Aquaman.

As the highly-anticipated release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom nears, producer Peter Safran hinted that this could be the last time lead Momoa ever takes on the role of Aquaman.

“We’ll see what happens, but I really hope people will come and support his potentially last stand as Aquaman,” Safran told The Independent, noting elsewhere that, “[Momoa] is the definitive Aquaman. He’s redefined it.”

Safran further revealed that Momoa was cast as Aquaman nearly “11 or 12” years ago – back when “he was known as Khal Drogo” – meaning that it’s already been a long “journey” for him.

The sequel will be released over the weekend and will signal the end of an era for the DC Extended Universe before the dawn of a new universe in 2025 with Superman: Legacy.

However, even before its release, the sequel is not making the splash fans were hoping for, facing lackluster box office predictions and garnering unfavorable reviews.

Still, Safran hopes for nothing but the best for Momoa.

“What I hope is that people will really be here to support him on this journey. If it’s the end of the journey, fine. If it goes on, that’s also fine, but I think it has meant so much to him.”

He concluded, “We’ll see what happens with him beyond it. I know that Jason will always have a home at DC, and at Warner Bros.”