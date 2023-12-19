Harry, Meghan branded ‘self-obsessed’ following Christmas card reveal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been labelled as 'self-obsessed' as their yearly Christmas card did not feature their children: Archie and Lilibet.
Kinsey Schofield, a royal expert told TalkTV that royal fans around the world enjoy Christmas cards because "it’s also a milestone to see how much these beautiful royal babies have grown up."
Speaking of the Duke and Duchess' Christmas greetings, she said, "They finally released their holiday card, and there was just a lack of enthusiasm when it came to fan reception."
The Montecito couple’s card speaks "me, me, me," as per the royal commentator.
Harry and Meghan sent heartfelt greetings with their 2023 holiday card via email on behalf of their Archewell organization last week.
The pair chose a photo from the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games, which took place in Germany.
Harry and Meghan said in a statement, "We wish you a very happy holiday season. Thanks for all the support in 2023!"
Notably, the California-based couple didn't include their kids in the festive card.
Earlier on multiple occasion, the Duke of Sussex has often expressed his serious concerns about “online hate” directed towards his children.
He believed that "hatred and harm are somehow normalised" on social media.
