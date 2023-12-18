Prince Harry, Meghan urged to save themselves after making 'too big of a splash'

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have lost out in the court of public opinion as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have failed to deliver on their promises after creating hype about themselves.



According to PR expert Mark Borkowski, while speaking to The Telegraph, the couple may have made "too big of a splash" as they have been rather lackluster over the years.

Noting that the pair made most of their fame from exposing the secrets of the royal family, Borkowski claimed that their ‘toxic’ image would not last and warned that they needed to “come up with a new strategy”.

He went on to elaborate that because the couple “make a lot of promises that haven’t been delivered” they now ran the risk of completely removing themselves from the Hollywood circuit.

This development comes after tax filings of the pair’s foundation, Archewell, revealed that the charity lost £9million in pledges and donations last year and recorded a loss of over £500,000.