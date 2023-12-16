Taylor Swift appears 'vulnerable' without Travis Kelce on birthday outing

Taylor Swift appears 'vulnerable' without Travis Kelce in birthday outing

Taylor Swift appeared vulnerable without her boyfriend Travis Kelce at her star-studded birthday celebration on December 13.

Judi James, a body language expert told The Mirror that the pop megastar can be seen getting emotional support from her close pals at the eve of her birthday party.

Swift celebrated her 34th birthday with Hollywood A-listers including Zoë Kravitz, Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter, Antoni Porowski, Jack Antonoff, the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid, Abigail Anderson and more.

Speaking of the Lover singer's physical appearance, Judi shared, "Usually it’s Taylor in protective mode but the hand clasps here suggest it’s her girls protecting and supporting her."

She added, "Both the clasps in these photos, which are tight and quite emotional-looking, have the friend’s hands emphatically on top in a look of dominance and leading."

The expert shared that it is difficult to analyse whether the singer was really feeling vulnerable without Kelce or if it was just the platform shoes that made her uncomfortable.

Swift initially sparked romance rumours with Kelce by making her appearance at one of his NFL games in September 2023.

Since then, the lovebirds publicly confirmed their romance with PDA-filled outings.