Taylor Lautner says reuniting with Taylor Swift was highlight of 2023

Taylor Lautner is reflecting on his relationship with girlfriend-turned-friend Taylor Swift.

Joined by his wife Taylor Dome on Wednesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Lautner, 31, noted that rekindling his friendship with Swift was among his 2023 highlights, and reflected on how the former lovebirds were able to reach this point.

“Honestly, I would say one of the greater things to happen in my life over the last year is the rekindling of our friendship,” Lautner declared.

“I think when you respect somebody for who they are, like in their soul, it allows you to move on, forgive and continue that love in a different way,” reflected the Twilight star, who dated the international pop sensation in 2009.

Lautner further recalled that though they initially tried to stay in touch, they ultimately fell “out of touch and didn’t talk for a while.”

But for the Abduction actor, these things came with being “so young” and despite losing touch with Swift, he still “had the deepest level of respect for who she is as a person.”

However, things took a turn this year when Lautner and his wife attended an Eras Tour concert in Kansas City in July.

That’s when Swift invited him on stage to premiere the music video he appears in for her track, I Can See You, crediting him for being a “very positive” force in her life during a critical period and disclosing that Lautner and his wife “have become some of [her] closest friends.”

In the podcast, Lautner reciprocated the sentiment, saying, “She is just a wonderful human. And pretty great to have in your life.”