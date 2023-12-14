Taylor Swift steps out in sparkly all-black ensemble for 34th birthday

Taylor Swift wore a Clio Peppiat Lucina dress which retails for more than 2000 USD

Taylor Swift was absolutely ‘Bejewelled’ to celebrate her 34th birthday on Wednesday night.

The 12-time Grammy-winning musician stepped out in a Clio Peppiat Lucina Embellished Stretch-mesh black mini dress, which retails for more than $2K, as she headed to The Box nightclub in Manhattan with pal Blake Lively, 36, via People Magazine.

Swift looked stunning in the black mini dress which had silver and rhinestone embellishments giving an appearance of a night sky.

She accessorised her look with a mini bucket bag that was encrusted completely with jewels, a pair of black open-toed high heels and a black furry shawl she draped across her arms.

The Lavender Haze singer had also donned a singular tennis necklace and one oversized statement ring, while sporting ‘red lip classic’ as per her Style.

On the other hand, the Gossip Girl alum also opted for a black with a midi-length black leather dress. She included a pair of Christian Louboutin Fabiola black leather thigh-high boots and finished her look with two chunky chain gold bracelets, a pair of thick gold hoop earrings.

Previously, the Anti-Hero musician was also spotted with her bestie Selena Gomez, as they headed out to an early birthday dinner.

