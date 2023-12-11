Who is Sean Penn’s new girlfriend Nathalie Kelley?

Nathalie Kelley has had a rocky career and love life.

While Sean Penn is known for his success in movies, Nathalie Kelley’s career has mostly circled around TV shows.

She was born in Peru, grew up in Australia, and garnered fame from hit series Body of Proof, UnReal, The Vampire Diaries, and Dynasty. In 2010, she came to light for playing Bruno Mars’ love interest in his song Just The Way You Are.

But lately, the star has decided to focus more on life and the underprivileged.

Disclosing in an interview, she talked about not liking ‘the Los Angeles life’ in her twenties, and felt into “deep depression” after starring in Tokyo Drift as its success didn’t add up to her expectations and because it involved everything she stood against.

Now, she works to fight climate change and teaches people about her home country.

In May 2020, Nathalie promised not to buy new clothes for a whole year as part of a campaign, so the fashion industry could learn how destructive it is to Earth.

Moving to her relationships, the actress was previously involved with Jonathan Hartlen-Matthews, Dallas Austin, and Zach Roerig.

After dating Jordy Burrows for a few months, she proposed him in 2018 and got married in the same year, subsequently divorcing in August 2020, which is when she went public with new boyfriend Andrès Alonso.

Her last fling was reported to be with Zac Goldsmith when the pair was spotted kissing and cuddling at the Heathrow airport.

Sean Penn comes into the equation right after him. He is much older than Nathalie and recently made headlines because they were seen being very affectionate in public.