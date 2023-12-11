Joe Manganiello brings new flame to 2023 NYC red carpet

Joe Manganiello just put a stamp to the romance rumours related to her and Caitlin O'Connor, taking her to the red carpet.
On December 9, the 46-year-old Magic Mike star and the 34-year-old actress from Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty attended the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York City.
Caitlin wore an emerald green corset gown, while Joe, who received the COAF Humanitarian Award at the occasion, wore a black suit. With their arms around each other's waists, the two struck a pose together on the red carpet.
The seven-year marriage between the True Blood alum and Sofía Vergara ended in divorce, and five months later, the gala took place.
Two months after their split, in September, Joe and Caitlin aroused rumours of a romance when they were seen driving out together from a Gold's Gym in Venice, California.
After splitting from Joe over a month ago, Sofía, 51, also seemed to be moving on.
She was spotted out in Los Angeles over a month ago with orthopaedic physician Justin Saliman, however neither of them has disclosed their relationship status publicly.
Rumours of Benjamin Millepied with climate activist Camille Étienne began circulating in June
Meg Bellamy looked elegant at The Crown screening in NYC alongside Prince Harry and William stars Luther Ford and Ed...
Dave Robb has spent most of his last year covering the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes
Christopher Nolan is reportedly rooting for an Oscar
Omid Scobie's Endgame has been re-released in Holland with 'hundreds of changes'
Ryan O’Neal died of prostate cancer on Friday