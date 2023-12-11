Natalie Portman spotted without wedding ring amid 'split' from Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman tied the knot with Benjamin Millepied in 2012 after meeting him on 'The Black Swan' set in 2009

Natalie Portman couldn't hide her delight as she watched Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 victory over Nantes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on Saturday.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked stylish in a yellow ribbed jumper paired with a long grey coat. She kept warm with a simple black scarf and carried her belongings in a chic crossbody handbag.

During the match, the Thor: Love and Thunder star was photographed without her wedding ring amid rumours of a 'split' from her husband, Benjamin Millepied, over alleged 'cheating.'

Despite the speculations, Natalie appeared cheerful as she watched the game from the crowd and took pictures on her phone.

Millepied, who met Portman on the set of her hit film The Black Swan, allegedly cheated on her with climate activist Camille Étienne.

"She doesn't want to turn her kids' world upside down," the insider noted, before revealing that it is "very hard" for Portman "to imagine life without Benjamin."

"She loves Benjamin," the source said, adding that Portman's decision to part ways from him for the time being was not an easy one. "So when he made all sorts of promises she agreed to try."

Inside Natalie Portman's husband Benjamin Millepied affair with climate activist

Rumours of Benjamin Millepied with climate activist Camille Étienne began circulating in June.

The alleged affair prompted a wave of speculation about the couple's future. At the time, an insider conveyed Portman's unwavering commitment to her marriage, even in the face of these challenges, to Us Weekly.

The insider shared, “Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him.”

"After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs," the source shared.

She was seen wearing her wedding ring shortly after the infidelity news broke, but has been seen without the ring in recent outings.