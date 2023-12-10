Omid Scobie spotted ‘upset’ after 'hundreds of changes' to controversial book Endgame

Scobie was spotted for the first time since his controversial book reignited the 'racism' row between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royals

In a turnaround, the Dutch journalist who initially disclosed the names of the alleged 'royal racists' revealed that Omid Scobie's Endgame has been re-released in Holland with 'hundreds of changes'.

Rick Evers used X to showcase the modifications made to the explosive book, comparing the latest version to the first edition, which has been withdrawn from Dutch shelves. The book no longer identifies the two family members alleged to have voiced 'concerns' about Prince Archie's skin colour.

The text has also been edited to be more respectful towards the Royal Family and to tone down accusatory language towards Prince William.

Scobie, who had initially denied revealing the names in the book, has now been spotted for the first time since his controversial book reignited the 'racism' row between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royals.

Dressed casually in a flannel button-down and corduroy trousers, Scobie was photographed 'upset' leaving Chateau Marmont, a celebrity hotspot in West Hollywood, on Friday as he entered a waiting car.

This follows the author seemingly blaming the publisher for the printing mishap, admitting that the firm was sent an 'early and uncleared text' of his book to work on, with the understanding that the translation would be updated for a final version.

However, the publisher disputed this in a statement given to MailOnline, calling him 'factually incorrect'. In a series of tweets on Friday, Mr. Evers highlighted the new changes in the Dutch translation of Endgame. On page 128 of the original book, it named King Charles III as one of the royals who allegedly questioned the colour of Harry and Meghan's son Archie before he was born.

The new version no longer mentions the Monarch, Mr. Evers points out, but rather states that 'strict British laws' prevent Scobie from revealing names.