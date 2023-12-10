Dave Robb, hollywood labour champion, passes away at 74

Dave Robb, a respected and dedicated journalist who covered the Hollywood labor beat for over four decades, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2023, at the age of 74.

Robb's career spanned some of the most significant periods of change and upheaval in the film and television industry.

He started as an editorial assistant at The Hollywood Reporter in 1979 and quickly established himself as a tenacious and insightful reporter. He later worked for Variety and, most recently, Deadline, where he spent his last year covering the historic WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Throughout his career, Robb earned a reputation for his tireless work ethic, sharp wit, and unwavering commitment to exposing the truth. He broke numerous stories, including allegations of unethical behavior by a prominent Hollywood columnist and the lack of credit given to blacklisted screenwriters.

Robb's impact went beyond reporting on the industry's complex labor relations. He was an advocate for underrepresented groups in Hollywood, using his platform to champion the rights of African American and Native American actors, child actors, stunt performers, and women.

Michael Fleming Jr., co-editor-in-chief of Deadline, paid tribute to Robb in a heartfelt statement, describing him as "a true champion of the underdog who never shied away from a fight for what he believed in." Fleming added, "He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him."

Dave Robb's legacy for sure extends beyond the news he reported.