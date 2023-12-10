Paris Hilton’s daughter’s birth certificate reveals heartwarming new details

Paris Hilton opted for surrogacy for both her infant children born this year

Paris Hilton recently took the world by surprise again by welcoming her daughter, London, with husband Carter Reum around Thanksgiving this year – just ten months after welcoming her son, Phoenix.

With fans already gushing over the happy growing family, The Blast treated them to more heartwarming details about baby London.

Firstly, the outlet revealed that Paris’s baby girl – born through surrogacy – has two middle names – featuring both her parents’ monikers – her full name being “London Marilyn Hilton Reum.”

The document further disclosed that London was born on November 11, 2023, at 11: 43 am at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Amazingly, London’s day of birth fell on Paris and Carter’s second wedding anniversary.

The OB/GYN who assisted Paris’ surrogate’s birth was Dr. Steve Rad. However, her weight and height were not specified.



Credits: The Blast

Following her birth, Hilton waited until Thanksgiving to officially announce the news to not only her family but the entire word.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” she wrote on an Instagram post featuring a picture of pink baby clothes with “London” written in gems across it.