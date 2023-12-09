 
Saturday December 09, 2023
‘Couldn't do it without you’: Julia Roberts' touching tribute to glam squad

Julia Roberts shares a get ready selfie, praises her makeup artists

By Christina Harrold
December 09, 2023
‘Couldn't do it without you’: Julia Roberts' touching tribute to glam squad 

Hollywood icon Julia Roberts is giving a shout-out to the team behind her flawless looks. On Friday, the 56-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a selfie packed with the talented individuals who help her achieve her glamorous red carpet appearances.

The photo features Roberts beaming in the center, surrounded by a group of smiling hairstylists, makeup artists, and stylists. In the caption, she expresses her gratitude for their hard work and dedication, writing, "And I want to thank mine. Couldn't do the whirlwind without you!"

The post has received an outpouring of love and appreciation from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Many praised Roberts for acknowledging the often-overlooked heroes of the entertainment industry, while others admired the genuine warmth and camaraderie radiating from the photo.

This isn't the first time Roberts has used her platform to shine a light on the importance of teamwork. In a previous interview, she spoke about the collaborative nature of her work, stating, "I'm just one piece of the puzzle. It takes a village to make a movie, and I'm grateful to be part of such a talented and dedicated team."

The image, which has already garnered over 1 million likes, serves as a reminder that even the most glamorous stars rely on a strong support system. 