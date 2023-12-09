Ryan O’Neal’s son Patrick honours ‘Hollywood Legend’

Patrick O’Neal paid tribute to his ‘Hollywood Legend’ dad Ryan O’Neal as he announced his father’s death on Instagram, who passed away at 82 on Friday, December 8.

The Los Angeles Angels broadcaster, 56, shared three photos of a progressing sunset in which he penned lengthy notes in honour of his father.

“My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life,” he wrote.

“When I was born in 1967 my dad was already a TV star on Peyton Place. That’s where he met my mom Leigh Taylor-Young, and about 9 months later (give or take a date night or two) I was born.”

Elsewhere he shared, “He is a Hollywood legend. Full stop. The growth spurt of the first name Ryan can be traced back to my dad. That’s a fact.”



After detailing his many accomplishments, Patrick noted that “as a human being” his father was “as generous as they come. And the funniest person in any room. And the most handsome clearly, but also the most charming. Lethal combo.”

He continued, “As my father, he was second to none. The best and most loving and supportive dad, and I am just so lucky to have had him.”