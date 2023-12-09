Chloe Madeley latest move shows she’s ‘taking time to heal’ after spilt with James Haskell

It comes after Chloe spoke out about the 'sad' breakdown of her five-year marriage this week

Taking time to heal!

Chloe Madeley posted another cryptic message on her Instagram this week.

The 36-year-old personal trainer's post could be directed at her husband, James Haskell, following their split in October after a 'difficult' period.

The public breakup has been openly discussed, with Chloe not hesitating to address her ex on social media.

Posting the latest quote to her Instagram story, it read: 'You can mute people in real life too. It's called boundaries.'

Despite this, it seems the pair are managing to somewhat get on as they continue to co-parent their daughter Bodhi, 16 months.

It comes after Chloe spoke out about the 'sad' breakdown of her five-year marriage this week.

In a new interview, Chloe reflected on her new single life and how she is finding comfort in the fact their daughter Bodhi, 16 months, is so young she 'won't know any different' to her parents being separated.

Chloe said: 'People have been unbelievably supportive of me during my split but things can be sad and be a good thing, that’s how I feel about it. Bodhi is young and I find it a great comfort that she won’t know any different.

'James is a very hands-on dad, Bodhi loves him, he loves her and they have the most incredible relationship. I really enjoy being a mother but I cannot remember the last time I didn’t feel exhausted.

'I’m trying to work, maintain a social life and I am going through a difficult time in my personal life right now but this is a 24/7 job. There is no respite.'