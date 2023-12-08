David, Victoria Beckham meet inspiring Barack Obama at charity event: 'incredible work’

David joined his LA Galaxy teammates in visiting the White House to meet the former President in 2012

A convergence of showbiz and political royalty occurred on Thursday as four members of the Beckham family joined former President Barack Obama at a charity event.

David and Victoria, aged 48 and 49 respectively, brought their youngest children, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, to meet Obama, expressing their support for his charity, The Obama Foundation.

The family shared heartwarming photos from the meeting, with captions expressing admiration for the former POTUS and acknowledging his work with the charity.

On an official Instagram account, the Obama Foundation lists its work as: 'Our mission is to inspire people to take action, empower them to change their world, and connect them so they can achieve more together.'

David took to Instagram to pen: 'I was Honoured to spend time with @BarackObama in support of the incredible work the @ObamaFoundation is doing to empower the next generation of leaders around the world...

'A towering example of grace and humility, it was so inspiring to hear about the innovative projects that are changing young lives and improving communities...

'Thank you Mr President it was a privilege to hear you speak with such passion and conviction.'

Victoria meanwhile added: 'Such an honour to welcome and host @barackobama in support of the incredible work the @obamafoundation is doing to empower the next generation of leaders around the world...

'Thank you for all that you do to change young lives and improve communities. Thank you Mr President.@Davidbeckham'.

The meeting of minds was not their first, as David joined his LA Galaxy teammates in visiting the White House to meet the former President in 2012.