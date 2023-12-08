Taylor Swift joins Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse in first appearance since pregnancy news

The trio were spotted leaving the Poor Things NYC premier

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are hitting the town while they still can before they become new parents.

On Wednesday night, Pattinson, 37, and Waterhouse, 31 – joined by pal Taylor Swift – made their first public appearance together since announcing their pregnancy last month, as the trio headed over to an after-party at Avra Rockerfeller Center.

In photographs obtained by Page Six, the expecting mom covered her baby bump in a sheer top and silky pants, keeping cosy in a black bomber jacket and a scarf.

Her boyfriend kept things casual in an unbuttoned flannel and black jacket worn over a gray tee, keeping a low profile in a baseball cap.

Meanwhile, the international pop sensation stayed chic in a black dress and matching coat, rocking her signature red lip.

Swift – who just recently flew to NYC after spending a week with boyfriend Travis Kelce in Kansas City – had left the Poor Things NYC premiere with the Batman star and the Good Looking songstress.

The outing marked the expecting parents’ first joint public appearance since Waterhouse first confirmed the happy news during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City last month.

“I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today ‘cause I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she said, pointing to her baby bump. “I’m not sure if it’s working,” she quipped.