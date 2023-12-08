Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco officially a couple, confirms singer

Selena Gomez revealed that she is now smitten with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez's relationship status has gotten a new update after it emerged that the singer is off the market.

The Love You Like A Love Song arist is reportedly dating Benny Blanco, as made apparent with their interactions on Instagram.

Despite earlier declaration of being single, the couple is following each other on the platform, and even promoting one another.

In response to a curious fan making a rude remark that Blanco "is so unhandsome", the songstress clapped back in response saying, "He has treated me better than any human being on this planet."

Another comment revealed even more love, with Gomez declaring, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."

Gomez's mother also seemginly gave her stamp of approval after she recently hit the 'Follow' button on Blanco's Instagram.

Earlier, Blanco shared dropped hits on the photo and video sharing platform in which he featured a note from his 'girlfriend' with a snoozing woman in the background who bore an uncanny resemblance to Gomez.



This development comes after conflicting reports where an insider spilled the beans to Entertainment Tonight on November 26, claiming that the Single Soon hitmaker was not dating anyone at the time.

"Selena is casually dating and doing well. She is doing her own thing and doesn’t feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship," the sourced revealed, "She is just focusing on what’s best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries."