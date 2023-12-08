Jess wright unveils lavish £2 million Essex residence during xmas

Jess's spectacular £2M Essex home joins Mark and Michelle's glam residences.

Reality sensation Jess Wright is ringing in the festive season with a lavish upgrade to her lifestyle, having just moved into a stunning £2 million mansion in Essex.

The star, known for her famous siblings Mark, Natalya, and Joshua, now enjoys the luxury of a spacious seven-bedroom residence.

In the spirit of Christmas, Jess was recently seen in action, clearing out her former abode and transporting her cherished belongings to her new opulent haven.

The move marks a glamorous chapter in Jess Wright's life as she settles into her impressive new abode just in time for the holidays.



Jess recently took to Instagram to give her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the 'stressful' and 'crazy' process of moving into her new £2 million mansion in Essex.

Having previously purchased her home from her brother Mark, she showcased her stylish abode on MTV Cribs and kept fans updated on Instagram with meticulous documentation of the renovations.

The TV personality provided glimpses into her lavish residence, featuring spacious rooms, sparkling chandeliers, and a generously-sized walk-in closet, ultimately valuing the property at an impressive £1 million.

Just a few weeks ago in October, Jess treated her audience to a sneak peek of extensive home improvements, including the installation of new wiring and chic tiling.

The move represents an exciting new chapter in Jess Wright's life, as she continues to elevate her living space and share the journey with her devoted followers.