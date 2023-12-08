Meghan and Harry featured in 'embarrassing' Holiday hypocrites exhibit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have found themselves the subjects of a pointed critique in a holiday-themed display labeled "holiday hypocrites" at Kitson Los Angeles, a renowned store in the city.

This tradition of calling out the rich and famous in their holiday displays has been ongoing for the past four years.



The current display features a photo of Meghan and Harry adorned with Christmas hats, created through photo manipulation.

Beneath this image, the store has included screenshots of headlines from the New York Post and the Daily Mail, criticizing the royal couple's frequent use of private jets.

The display draws attention to a specific incident in November when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex undertook a 40-minute private jet flight from Santa Barbara airport to attend Katy Perry's concert in Nevada.

The couple then returned to California on the same private plane.

This choice has been a subject of scrutiny, and Kitson Los Angeles has incorporated this incident into their annual holiday commentary on the behaviors of the wealthy and famous.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield shared a photo of the display at Kitson's Robertson Blvd location, bringing attention to the store's visual commentary on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's travel choices.

Renowned Hollywood figures Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, and Zoe Saldana reportedly shared a flight during the same week when Prince William, the brother of Prince Harry, opted for commercial travel from the UK to Singapore.

This choice by Prince William was in connection with attending the Earthshot Prize awards, demonstrating a commitment to minimizing his environmental footprint.

In contrast, Prince Harry has faced scrutiny in the past for his use of private flights.

In 2019, he addressed the issue, stating that occasionally there might be a need for private travel based on unique circumstances to ensure the safety of his family.

He emphasized the simplicity of the matter, framing it as an occasional necessity rather than a regular practice.

This context provides insight into the differing approaches of the royal brothers when it comes to air travel and their considerations for environmental impact.