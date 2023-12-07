King Charles is on 'very good boy list', claims 'Santa Claus'

Amusing Santa sys King Charles is at the 'very top of his good list'

King Charles, who visited a Christmas market at Ealing Broadway shopping center on Thursday, got Santa's seal of approval as he met 'Father Christmas' in London.

The 75-year-old King was told by the amusing Santa that he is at the "very top of his good list". The monarch couldn't help but smile in reaction the comments.



During his visit to the market, the monarch also met local business owners and stallholders, including recipients of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.



The royal family's social media accounts have also shared the heartwarming moments of King Charles's latest visit.

King Charles's outing comes after Prince Harry released his witness statement during the hearing in the UK court, where he's fighting with the Home Office for his security and safety in the country.