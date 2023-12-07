Prince Harry's latest witness statement: Archie, Lilibet can't 'feel at home' in UK

Prince Harry reveals his family 'not safe' in the UK

Prince Harry's new witness statement has seemingly killed all hopes of his reconciliation with King Charles and the royal family, claiming his and Meghan Markle's children 'can not feel at home' in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex's statement was read at the end of his High Court hearing, where he is challenging the decision to remove his automatic security.

King Charles's younger son Harry, who is challenging the British government's decision to strip him of his security detail after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family and relocated to the US, has shared shocking details to the court.



Meghan's husband Harry left every on in surprise with his statement, saying his children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - can't "feel at home" in the UK if it isn't "possible to keep them safe".



However, in his written statement, Harry explained how both he and his wife Meghan "felt forced" to leave the royals, something that caused them both "great sadness".



Prince Harry's barrister told the court his decision to ditch the UK for the US was not a choice: "The UK is my home, and the UK is central to the heritage of my children. It is a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live in the United States. That cannot happen if it is not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil."

Harry, in his statement, appears to be worried about Meghan's security and safety as he says: "I cannot put my wife in danger like that and given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too."