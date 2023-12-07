Jimmy Fallon faces backlash after revealing Christmas gifts for daughters

Jimmy Fallon faces criticism over gifting phones to his daughters

Jimmy Fallon has recently faced backlash after revealing he will gift mobile phones to his children.



Speaking on Live With Kelly and Mark show, Fallon, who shares Winnie, 10 and Franny, 9 with wife Nancy Juvonen, said, “They're so into Christmas. I don't know what they want for Christmas, but I know that their friends are getting phones.”

Listening to this, the hosts requested Fallon not to do it.

However, the Saturday Night Live alum confessed, “I know, but it's happening. It's out of my control.”

“They're going to get it. It's already done. I got them a phone!” disclosed the late-night host.

Following Fallon’s confession, netizens expressed their dismay over his decision to giveaway phones to his children on Christmas.

Some took to social media, with one user wrote on X, “Who's the parent Jimmy?”

“Just heard that Jimmy Fallon caved and got his daughters cell phones for Christmas. Come on, Jimmy, we all know how addictive those things can be! #parentingfail #staystrong,” remarked another user.

Earlier in 2020 interview with Fatherly, Fallon discussed about fatherhood, explaining he has the “biggest revelation” he’s had since becoming a father is seeing how much he cares for “other people’s kids”.

“You get it more,” stated the talk show host.

Fallon mentioned, “When I didn’t have kids, if I heard a crying baby in the restaurant, I would think: ‘Can you stop the crying and go around the block?’”

“Now I would be like: ‘Just give me the baby — how can I help? I’ve been there,” he added.