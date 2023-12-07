Peaky Blinders star Benjamin Zephaniah dies at 65

Peaky Blinders' star Benjamin Zephaniah dies at the age of 65

The Peaky Blinders star Benjamin Zephaniah died at the age of 65 on Thursday, December 7. He was diagnosed with brain tumour eight weeks ago.

His family took to Instagram to share an emotional statement that read, "It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of our beloved husband son and brother in the early hours of this morning.”

The statement also shed light on his wife’s loyalty, heralding the fact that she stayed with him throughout.

It further added, “we shared him with the world and we know so many will be shocked and saddened by this news."

They went on to glorify the actor’s amazing career as he “gave the world so much.”

Zephaniah displayed a great portfolio of poems, literature, music, television, and radio.

Fans poured in a stream of heartfelt condolences for The Bill's actor.



A fan equated the actor’s demise with “a huge shock and loss,” noting that his "legacy lives on.”

Another fan commented: “Thank you for the love you have shown Professor Benjamin Zephaniah.”

The actor made appearances on several shows including; The Bill, The Comic Strip Presents and Crucial Tales.

Benjamin was also a political and social activist, who fought against injustice and racism.