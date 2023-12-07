Taylor Swift steps out solo in NYC after confirming Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift, the TIME's Person of the Year was out in the New York City to celebrate her best friend, Emma Stone at the premiere of her upcoming film, Poor Things on Wednesday, December 7.

Swift stole the show with her mesmerising look; the star looked elegant in a luxurious $500 Charlotte Simone coat altered with Mongolian lambswool.

The country-girl singer coupled the jacket with her Giuseppe Zanotti pumps ($390) and the dazzling gold Naeem Khan Armory Clutch ($1,490).

She topped it with Swrarovski crystals, forming multiple Zodiac star constellations.

The Anti-Hero singer kept her signature cat eyeliner and red lipstick intact, sweeping her hair into loose curls to complete her look.

The singer was spotted attending the film premiere without her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.



Her latest outing comes after Swift confirmed the accurate timeline of her budding romance with the athlete in an interview with the outlet.

In the interview, the Grammy winner revealed that they were already a couple by the time she attended the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s NFL game on September 24.



While exclusively commenting on her relationship status, Swift shared that she shortly got involved with Kelce after he gave a shout-out to her on his podcast, New Heights in July.

The NFL star lamented at the time that he failed to get the singer's phone number while attending one of her Eras tour show.

She added: “We started hanging out right after that."

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," the Lover singer gushed.

At the premiere, Stone made her way to the red carpet in a carefully crafted yellow Louis Vuitton gown, adorned with sparkling gemstones to celebrate the upcoming film.