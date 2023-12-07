Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with fourth sexual assault lawsuit

After Cassie’s claims, three other women have filed sexual assault lawsuits against Diddy

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with yet another sexual assault lawsuit, marking his fourth in less than a month.

In the new lawsuit filed Wednesday in Manhattan and reviewed by Page Six, an unnamed woman claimed that Combs and two other men gang-raped her in New York in 2003. At the time of the alleged crime, the accuser was a 17-year-old high school student while Combs was 34.

The filings detailed that the accuser was drugged and raped by Combs, his longtime right hand Harve Pierre, and a third unnamed man, after being flown out to New York from a club in Detroit, Michigan.

The assault had allegedly begun from the moment the alleged victim got into the car headed to the airport and throughout the night, leaving her in such a bad condition that she could “barely stand up” as she was escorted into a car and back to the airport.

She further stated that she had “limited” recollection of getting back to Michigan.

The fourth lawsuit comes just weeks after Combs’ ex, Cassie, first filed a lawsuit against him on November 16, detailing decade-long emotional, physical, and sexual abuse – including rape and sex trafficking – during their on-off relationship.

Though the former couple quickly settled for an undisclosed amount, three other women have since filed their own sexual assault lawsuits against Combs.

Moments after the fourth lawsuit was filed, Combs broke his silence and issued a statement to hi Instagram, vehemently denying all allegations, labeling them a money-grab move, and declaring, “I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”