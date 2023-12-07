Queen Camilla 'approves' of ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles' new romance

Queen Camilla is understood to be happy for her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles as his new romance with Anne Robinson is revealed.

The Queen Consort, who is happily married to King Charles, shares a cordial relationship with Parker Bowles despite their tumultuous marriage that lasted over two decades.

Royal author Tina Brown went as far as to claim it was Andrew not Charles, who was the love of Camilla’s life.

According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the former couple previously revealed, “They are joined at the hip. He arranges so much for her. They have lunch together the whole time."

They added: “He’s right in there. He was always, and still is, Camilla’s co-conspirator.”

A recent report from The Sun suggested the 83-year-old retired Army brigadier has been secretly dating the former Weakest Link host for a year.

They were reportedly set up by a mutual friend, as a source divulged, “Annie and Andrew get on splendidly — she makes him laugh, a lot, and he is one of the few people to get away with poking fun at her.”