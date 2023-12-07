Bradley Cooper hosts current and ex flames in his new food truck

Bradley Cooper shares 6-year-old daughter with ex Irina Shayk

Bradley Cooper’s current and former flames showed up to his work.

On Wednesday, Cooper, 48, rolled out his new food truck, Danny & Coop’s Cheesesteaks, in New York City, when he was visited by his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, and ex, Irina Shayk.

Hadid, 28, was spotted savouring a $10 Philly cheesesteak alongside Jurassic Park star Laura Dern next to the truck.

Meanwhile, Shayk, 37, visited the truck with her and Cooper’s 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, and was seen happily chatting with the Hangover star.

Cooper’s latest culinary venture saw him teaming up with Angelo’s Pizzeria owner Danny DiGiampietro to open Danny & Coop’s Cheesesteaks food truck at West Third Street near Sixth Avenue in New York’s Greenwich Village.



The Russian model’s show of support for Cooper’s new venture was not out of the ordinary as the exes remain close following their breakup in 2019 after a four-year-long relationship.

In fact, they even sparked reconciliation rumours in August when they were spotted vacationing together in Italy.

But the speculations were shut down soon thereafter when Shayk went on to briefly date former NFL star Tom Brady, while Cooper sparked a romance with the young supermodel in early October.

Though they have yet to officially confirm their relationship, Hadid and Cooper have reportedly been “getting serious,” per Page Six.