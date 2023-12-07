King Charles distances himself from Kate Middleton?

King Charles is set to skip Princess Kate’s upcoming Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, in London.

The Princess of Wales will host the third Together at Christmas service on Friday, Dec. 8, which will broadcast all across Britain on Christmas Eve.

In the press release, Kensington Palace confirmed that “other Members of the Royal Family” will also be present.

However, it was shortly announced that the King will travel to Highgrove Estate, in Gloucestershire, England to attend to a "Celebration of Craft" Reception on the same day.

Through the holiday project, the future Queen Consort seeks to showcase the importance of building "supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives," as per the palace.

She will be most likely joined by Queen Camilla, her husband Prince William, and kids Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8, at the event.

Besides musical performances from acclaimed array of singers, the special show will also feature midwives, home health visitors, and preschool teachers from around the UK as audience members.