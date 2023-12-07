Taylor Swift calls Kanye West, Scooter Braun ‘trash'

Taylor Swift slams Kanye West and Scooter Braun in new interview

Taylor Swift opens up on how she deals with her foes.



The popstar claims that she has learnt that "trash takes itself out every single time," which is why she chooses to walk carefully around her adversaries Kanye West and Scooter Braun.

“My response to anything that happens, good or bad, is to keep making things,” she said for her "Person of the Year" 2023 cover story, the Grammy winner, 33, further telling the Time on Wednesday that she "keep[s] making art."

“But I’ve also learned there’s no point in actively trying to quote unquote defeat your enemies.”

Swift is at the top of her game, but those who oppose her appear to have had both personal and professional setbacks.

Braun split with a number of his A-list talent in 2023, after it was said that he had denied her the chance to buy her own masters.

The decision by Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato to sever ties with the longstanding music professional serving as their manager was made public in August.

Another of Taylor's professional rivals, West, has also been under intense criticism lately, especially for some contentious statements he made about the Jewish community.

Due to his antisemitic remarks, the CEO of Yeezy was removed from important brand agreements in the autumn of 2022, including those with Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap.