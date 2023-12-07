Here’s Linda Robson Christmas plans following shock split from Mark Dunford

Linda had previously confirmed her separation from Mark in an interview with Woman magazine

Following her unexpected separation from her husband Mark Dunford, Linda Robson has outlined her Christmas plans.

The 65-year-old, who announced the split last month after 33 years of marriage, shared her intentions for the upcoming festivities during a discussion about buying Christmas presents on Wednesday's episode of Loose Women.

Without mentioning Mark, Linda shared: 'I like buying presents but I prefer making memories.

'So this year we're all going away between Christmas and New Year, I'm paying for us all to go away for a couple of days. Then we're going to go see [Christopher] Biggins in panto in Southampton.'

'As you get older, you don't know how long you've got left, do you, so you might as well make the most of it. But it's true, you don't know!'

Linda also has a daughter, Lauren, 40, from her previous marriage to Tony Tyler, and it is likely that she will be spending Christmas with her loved ones.

Linda had previously confirmed her separation from Mark in an interview with Woman magazine.