Gigi Hadid teases romance confirmation with Bradley Cooper with new ad

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are rumoured to be dating

Gigi Hadid hinted a positive nod at his rumoured relationship with Bradley Cooper.



The model hasn't acknowledged their affair, but she did drop a strong clue with a recent marketing campaign.

Previously, Bradley Cooper has been spotted wearing multiple items from Gigi Hadid's cashmere fashion business, Guest in Residence, in recent weeks.

But in a recent post on Guest In Residence's Instagram Story on Wednesday, Hadid, 28, featured a picture of Cooper, 48, sporting the brand's cashmere Plaid Work Shirt.

The picture featured the words “GUEST IN RESIDENCE KNITTER$,” indicating that the design is back in stock.

Guest in Residence/Instagram

The photo, which looks to have been taken from the same batch of paparazzi pictures of the Silver Linings Playbook star strolling down a street in New York City in October, shows Cooper sporting the expensive button-up along with an aviator pair of sunglasses and a knit hat as he walked around the Big Apple.

Cooper, who starred in A Star is Born, obviously loves this look because last month he wore it to his 30-year high school reunion in Philadelphia as well.

Regarding his relationship with the catwalk star, a source tells Page Six that the dynamic duo's "relationship is on steroids."

The two have been observed hanging out on multiple times over the past few months, including multiple dinner outings in New York City and a theatre outing.