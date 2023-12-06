Natalie Portman recalls memorable encounter with King Charles at Phantom Menace premiere

Natalie Portman recounts awkward encounter with King Charles: Deets inside

Natalie Portman has recently recalled an awkward encounter with King Charles on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live.



Natalie, who is currently promoting her new movie May December, revealed she’s “open to reprising her role of Padmé Amidala on screen”.

The actress recounted she was just a teenager when she got a role in George Lucas’ Star Wars prequel trilogy as her first entry was The Phantom Menace, released in 1999.

When questioned by host Andy Cohen what it was like meeting the British royal family at The Phantom Menace premiere, Natalie said, “I remember Prince Charles, he was then Prince Charles, asked me if I was in the originals.”

“I was like, ‘No, I’m 18!’ But he was very friendly,” she added.

However, Natalie shared her experience of working on the prequel trilogy as “amazing”.

“It was the first time I worked digitally. I don’t think anyone was shooting that way then. It was my first time working with a green screen. It was a whole new set of skills to pick up and a whole new world to enter,” explained the actress.

During the show, Natalie also recalled her conversation with director Taika Waititi, who asked her if she wanted to star in a new Star Wars movie.

“I thought he was joking because he's such a joker,” but then she reminded him she was already Padmé in the Star Wars universe.

Meanwhile, Natalie’s May December is available for streaming on Netflix.