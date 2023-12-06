Tommy Fury all smiles while Molly-Mae Hague commends his care for her and Bambi

Molly-Mae revealed that Tommy had been helping her recover from the flu

On Tuesday, Tommy Fury enjoyed a relaxing pampering session at the barbers, following appreciation from his fiancée, Molly-Mae Hague, for taking care of her and their 11-month-old daughter, Bambi.

Earlier that day, Molly-Mae, a Love Islander, expressed gratitude to the 24-year-old professional boxer for his support as they both battled the flu.

Addressing rumors of relationship issues, she took to Instagram to praise Tommy and dismiss claims that she was 'mortified' by his partying in Abu Dhabi the previous month.

While Molly-Mae shared her dinner and a black-and-white photo of Tommy cradling Bambi, Tommy, the father-of-one, took a moment for himself in Manchester, looking happy and relaxed in the barber's chair with steam blowing onto his face.

In her Instagram post, Molly-Mae revealed that Tommy had been helping her recover from the flu, stating that both she and Bambi had been 'struck down.'

Alongside a picture of Tommy and Bambi, she mentioned their illness woes, saying, 'Me and the girly been struck down with flu. She couldn't even make it into bed tonight before she crashed out.'

Tommy recently returned to the UK after partying in Abu Dhabi, during which Molly-Mae was spotted without her engagement ring. However, she has since been seen wearing the £600,000 engagement ring again, dispelling concerns about their relationship.

The boxer's trip to Abu Dhabi fueled speculation about trouble in their relationship, particularly after videos surfaced of him on nights out, including one with Chris Brown.